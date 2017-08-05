Ahead Of Fancy Farm, Beshear Says He Told Feds About Bevin House Deal

The Fancy Farm Picnic kicks off Saturday in Graves County in far-west Kentucky. The annual political speaking event takes place in the afternoon, drawing politicians from around the state. Speakers will make stump speeches and hurl insults at their opponents before a rowdy crowd.

Congressman John Yarmuth spoke at a Democratic dinner. He said he’s confident Kentucky voters are going to come back to Democrats because Republicans are attacking the Affordable Care Act. “Now with Matt Bevin and Donald Trump they understand it does make a difference. And that’s why you’re seeing this outpouring of grassroots support from people who were never involved before.”

Attorney General Andy Beshear also spoke at the dinner and stoked the flames of an ongoing feud with Gov. Matt Bevin. Beshear said he had alerted federal authorities about a house Bevin purchased from a political donor and state contractor. “The step we’ve taken thus far is to refer any federal issues we’ve seen to federal law enforcement entities,” Beshear said.

Bevin purchased the house for $1 million less than the county’s estimate for how much it should cost. But Bevin appealed the official value and on Friday a board lowered its value. Bevin won’t be at Fancy Farm this year, citing a scheduling conflict.

But Republicans led by new House Speaker Jeff Hoover will be out in force to defend the governor and each other.

The event will be broadcast live on KET at 2 pm central time.