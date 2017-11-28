Agriculture Department Issues Call for Contest Submissions

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has put out a call for submissions from school children for its annual poster and essay contest.

The agency says in a statement that students can submit a poster, an essay or a digital image about the theme, which is "From Farm Gate to Dinner Plate." Entries must be submitted by April 2, 2018 and winners will be notified on May 4.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said a complex network including farmers, processors and retailers are involved in getting food to people and he hopes the contest encourages students to explore where their food comes from.

Each winner will receive a $100 award from Kentucky Agriculture and Environment in the Classroom and will be recognized at an awards ceremony.