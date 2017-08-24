AG Andy Beshear Issues IRS Scam Alert

By 52 minutes ago

Credit Timur Arbaev, 123RF Stock Photo

Attorney General Andy Beshear issued a scam alert Thursday after receiving complaints from people in Murray and Calloway County.

Local residents report receiving a call from a New York phone number, where the caller claims to be an IRS agent and demands immediate payment over the phone. The IRS scam threatens that law enforcement will prosecute, arrest or deport the victim if refused.

Beshear said the IRS will never call and demand payment over the phone. He said people contacted by someone claiming to be an IRS agent and threatening arrest should hang-up and report it to the actual IRS.  

Beshear said the IRS will never require tax payment by debit or credit exclusively, ask for debit or credit numbers over the phone, threaten with police or email asking for personal information.

Tags: 
scam
Andy Beshear

Related Content

Beshear: Former Kentucky Corinthian College Students to Receive $790,000 in Loan Debt Relief

By Aug 17, 2017
Official Headshot

Attorney General Andy Beshear announced Thursday that 120 former Kentucky Corinthian College students will receive more than $790,000 in loan debt relief.  

New Scam in Kentucky Claims to Represent Veterans Group

By Kevin Willis Jul 26, 2017
Timur Arbaev, 123RF Stock Photo

One of the latest scams making the rounds in Kentucky involves a caller who claims to be raising money to cover Veterans Affairs medical bills and aid homeless veterans.

Beshear's Opioid Disposal Project Sending 10,000 Pouches to McCracken Co.

By Aug 23, 2017
Ryland Barton

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has announced a program to dispose of opioids in the Commonwealth.