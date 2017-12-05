After Sexual Harassment Scandal, Lawmakers Propose Tip Line

By 54 minutes ago

Credit Photo via lrc.state.ky.us

Two Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have filed a bill that would create a tip line to report legislative wrongdoing.

Reps. Ken Fleming of Louisville and Kim Moser of Taylor Mill say the tip line would be run by the independent Legislative Ethics Commission. The commission has authority to investigate the complaints against lawmakers, employees, lobbyists or anyone else interacting with the legislature or its workers.

Former House Speaker Jeff Hoover resigned his position after acknowledging he settled a sexual harassment claim with a member of his staff. The scandal highlighted the fact the state does not have a process for handling complaints against lawmakers.

The bill says employees who file complaints via the tip line would be protected from reprisal.

Tags: 
Ken Fleming
Kim Moser
Jeff Hoover
sexual harassment

Related Content

Lawsuit Alleges Retribution Over Hoover Sexual Harassment Scandal

By 18 hours ago
Ryland Barton, Kentucky Public Radio

An employee for statehouse Republicans is alleging she faced retaliation for blowing the whistle on an inappropriate relationship between former House Speaker Jeff Hoover and a subordinate.

Republicans Turn Over Hoover Investigation To Ethics Agency

By Dec 2, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin/WFPL News

Republican leaders in Kentucky’s House of Representatives have asked the Legislative Ethics Commission to investigate a secret sexual harassment settlement made between GOP lawmakers and a former staffer.

Kentucky Republican Party Rejects Bevin's Call for Resignations

By Dec 2, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin, WFPL.org

Kentucky's Republican Party leaders have rejected a request from the state's GOP governor that they call for the resignation of four lawmakers who signed a secret sexual harassment settlement. 

Kentucky Lawmaker Sexual Harassment Investigation Could Cost Taxpayers $50,000

By Nov 29, 2017
Sergey Kuzmin, 123rf stock photo

An investigation of sexual harassment allegations against four Republican lawmakers in Kentucky will cost taxpayers up to $50,000.