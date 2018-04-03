Active Shooter At YouTube HQ In San Bruno, Calif., Victims Taken To Hospital

Police are responding to reports that there is an active shooter at the headquarters of Youtube in San Bruno, California.

Local TV news reports show pictures of people evacuating a building with their hands over their heads. Each person was being frisked by a police officer, apparently to make sure that they pose no threat.

Local law enforcement officials have not issued any information.

A spokesperson at Zuckerberg San Francisco Hospital said they received "several" people from the incident. The spokesperson, Brent Andrew, chief communication officer, also said they expect a "few more," but could not give a number. He did not say what kind of injuries the patients were coming in with. He also said that other hospitals in the area received patients.

