Accreditation Agency Raises New Questions About U of L

By 2 hours ago

Credit Jacob Ryan/WFPL, cropped

An accreditation agency's letter has raised new questions about the University of Louisville and its separate fundraising arm. 

The Courier-Journal reports the questions relate to policies for compensation for school administrators and whether the relationship between the university and the UofL Foundation is clearly spelledout. Another question is whether UofL is "exercising appropriate control" over financial resources of millions of dollars involving the foundation.

The questions were spelled out in a Jan. 27 letter to UofL from the Southern Association for Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The commission's president, Belle Wheelan, said in the letter that it could expand its investigation into UofL if the commission decides the questions could affect the university's compliance with accreditation standards.

UofL has already been placed on probation by the commission.

