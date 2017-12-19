The Academy Awards' Shortlist Of Original Scores Is Not Short

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced its shortlist of original scores for the 2018 Oscars — and it is not short. There are 141 works being considered for the final five spots, including many of Hollywood's usual suspects.

Daniel Pemberton, Michael Giacchino and Rob Simonsen lead the pack with four mentions each. Pemberton is recognized for his work on All the Money in the World, King Arthur, Mark Felt and Molly's Game while Giacchino's work appears on The Book Of Henry, Coco, Spider-Man Homecoming, War for the Planet of the Apes. Simonsen recieves nods for composition on Father Figures, Gifted, Going In Style and The Only Living Boy in New York.

The list also includes some films not likely to be mentioned in proximity to the Academy Awards otherwise — Baywatch, XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and The Fate of the Furious among them.

Dunkirk, the Christopher Nolan-directed war film that has attracted Oscar buzz since its summer release, is a notable appearance considering part of Hans Zimmer's score borrows Edward Elgar's "Nimrod," from the famed English composer's Enigma Variations. The official criteria for the award category states that the submission "must be written specifically for the motion picture by the submitting composer." If Zimmer were to win in 2018, it would mark his first Academy Award for original score since 1995's The Lion King. The composer has been nominated nine times, the first for 1988's Rain Man.

The final list of five nominees will be officially announced on Jan. 23. The 2018 Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 4 on ABC. Check out the 141 initial contenders below.

Alien: Covenant — Jed Kurzel, composer

All I See Is You — Marc Streitenfeld, composer

All the Money in the World — Daniel Pemberton, composer

Annabelle: Creation — Benjamin Wallfisch, composer

Band Aid — Lucius, composer

Battle of the Sexes — Nicholas Britell, composer

Baywatch — Christopher Lennertz, composer

Beauty and the Beast — Alan Menken, composer

The Big Sick — Michael Andrews, composer

Blade Runner 2049 — Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer, composers

The Book of Henry — Michael Giacchino, composer

Born in China — Barnaby Taylor, composer

The Boss Baby — Hans Zimmer and Steve Mazzaro, composers

Boston — Jeff Beal, composer

Brad's Status — Mark Mothersbaugh, composer

Brawl in Cell Block 99 — Jeff Herriott and S. Craig Zahler, composers

The Breadwinner — Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna, composers

Breathe — Nitin Sawhney, composer

Brigsby Bear — David Wingo, composer

Brimstone & Glory — Dan Romer and Benh Zeitlin, composers

Captain Underpants The First Epic Movie — Theodore Shapiro, composer

Cars 3 — Randy Newman, composer

The Circle — Danny Elfman, composer

Coco — Michael Giacchino, composer

Cries from Syria — Martin Tillman, composer

A Cure for Wellness — Benjamin Wallfisch, composer

Darkest Hour — Dario Marianelli, composer

Despicable Me 3 — Heitor Pereira, composer

The Disaster Artist — Dave Porter, composer

A Dog's Purpose — Rachel Portman, composer

Downsizing — Rolfe Kent, composer

Drawing Home — Ben Holiday, composer

Dunkirk — Hans Zimmer, composer

Earth: One Amazing Day — Alex Heffes, composer

A Fantastic Woman — Matthew Herbert, composer

The Fate of the Furious — Brian Tyler, composer

Father Figures — Rob Simonsen, composer

Ferdinand — John Powell, composer

Fifty Shades Darker — Danny Elfman, composer

Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool — J. Ralph, composer

First They Killed My Father — Marco Beltrami and Buck Sanders, composers

Get Out — Michael Abels, composer

A Ghost Story — Daniel Hart, composer

Gifted — Rob Simonsen, composer

The Glass Castle — Joel P. West, composer

Going in Style — Rob Simonsen, composer

Good Time — Daniel Lopatin, composer

Goodbye Christopher Robin — Carter Burwell, composer

Gook — Roger Suen, composer

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — Tyler Bates, composer

The Hitman's Bodyguard — Atli Ӧrvarsson, composer

Hostiles — Max Richter, composer

Human Flow — Karsten Fundal, composer

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power — Jeff Beal, composer

It — Benjamin Wallfisch, composer

Jane — Philip Glass, composer

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle — Henry Jackman, composer

Justice League — Danny Elfman, composer

Kepler's Dream — Patrick Neil Doyle, composer

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword — Daniel Pemberton, composer

Kingsman: The Golden Circle — Henry Jackman and Matthew Margeson, composers

Kong: Skull Island — Henry Jackman, composer

LA 92 — Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, composers

LBJ — Marc Shaiman, composer

Lady Bird — Jon Brion, composer

Lake of Fire — Qutub-E-Kripa, composer

Last Flag Flying — Graham Reynolds, composer

The Lego Batman Movie — Lorne Balfe, composer

The Lego Ninjago Movie — Mark Mothersbaugh, composer

The Leisure Seeker — Carlo Virzì, composer

Let It Fall — Mark Isham, composer

Life — Jon Ekstrand, composer

Logan — Marco Beltrami, composer

The Lost City of Z — Christopher Spelman, composer

Loveless — Evgueni Galperine and Sacha Galperine, composers

Loving Vincent — Clint Mansell, composer

The Man Who Invented Christmas — Mychael Danna, composer

Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House — Daniel Pemberton, composer

Marshall — Marcus Miller, composer

Mary and the Witch's Flower — Takatsugu Muramatsu, composer

Maudie — Michael Timmins, composer

Molly's Game — Daniel Pemberton, composer

Moomins and the Winter Wonderland — Łukasz Targosz, composer

The Mountain between Us — Ramin Djawadi, composer

Mudbound — Tamar-kali, composer

The Mummy — Brian Tyler, composer

Murder on the Orient Express — Patrick Doyle, composer

My Cousin Rachel — Rael Jones, composer

Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer — Jun Miyake, composer

Okja — Jaeil Jung, composer

Oklahoma City — David Cieri, composer

The Only Living Boy in New York — Rob Simonsen, composer

Only the Brave — Joseph Trapanese, composer

Our Souls at Night — Elliot Goldenthal, composer

Paris Can Wait — Laura Karpman, composer

Patti Cake$ — Geremy Jasper and Jason Binnick, composers

Phantom Thread — Jonny Greenwood, composer

The Pirates of Somalia — Andrew Feltenstein and John Nau, composers

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales — Geoff Zanelli, composer

The Post — John Williams, composer

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women — Tom Howe, composer

The Promise — Gabriel Yared, composer

Pulimurugan — Gopi Sundar, composer

Raw — Jim Williams, composer

Roman J. Israel — Esq. — James Newton Howard, composer

Saban's Power Rangers — Brian Tyler, composer

Same Kind of Different as Me — John Paesano, composer

The Second Coming of Christ — Navid Hejazi — Ramin Kousha and Silvia Leonetti, composers

Served Like a Girl — Michael A. Levine, composer

The Shack — Aaron Zigman, composer

The Shape of Water — Alexandre Desplat, composer

Slipaway — Tao Liu, composer

Smurfs: The Lost Village — Christopher Lennertz, composer

Spider-Man: Homecoming — Michael Giacchino, composer

Split — West Dylan Thordson, composer

The Star — John Paesano, composer

Star Wars: The Last Jedi — John Williams, composer

Step — Laura Karpman and Raphael Saadiq, composers

Stronger — Michael Brook, composer

Suburbicon — Alexandre Desplat, composer

Swing Away — Tao Zervas, composer

Thank You for Your Service — Thomas Newman, composer

Their Finest — Rachel Portman, composer

Thelma — Ola Fløttum, composer

Thor: Ragnarok — Mark Mothersbaugh, composer

Three Billboards outside Ebbing — Missouri — Carter Burwell, composer

Tickling Giants — Paul Tyan, composer

Tommy's Honour — Christian Henson, composer

Trafficked — David Das, composer

Transformers: The Last Knight — Steve Jablonsky, composer

XXX: Return of Xander Cage — Brian Tyler and Robert Lydecker, composers

Victoria & Abdul — Thomas Newman, composer

Voice from the Stone — Michael Wandmacher, composer

Wakefield — Aaron Zigman, composer

War for the Planet of the Apes — Michael Giacchino, composer

Wilson — Jon Brion, composer

Wind River — Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, composers

Wonder — Marcelo Zarvos, composer

Wonder Woman — Rupert Gregson-Williams, composer

Wonderstruck — Carter Burwell, composer

Year by the Sea — Alexander Janko, composer

