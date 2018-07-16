Abilene Christian University Names Allen Ward Director of Athletics

A private, Christian university in northern Texas has named the former Murray State University Director of Athletics their new AD.

Abilene Christian University announced on Monday that Allen Ward will be their ninth Director of Athletics. Ward’s first day is August 6.

Murray State President Bob Davies said on Friday, Ward is leaving after being “presented an opportunity that he and his family could not turn down.”

Ward has served as MSU’s AD for 13 years. Under Ward, the Racers won 39 Ohio Valley Conference championships and played in the NCAA 29 times.

ACU President Phil Schubert said in a release the university is looking forward to Allen’s leadership.

ACU is in the Southland Conference.