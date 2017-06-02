39th Metropolis Superman Celebration to Honor Memory of Lois Lane Actress

The Greater Metropolis Convention and Visitors Bureau is dedicating the 39th Superman Celebration to the memory of the ‘First Lady of Metropolis.’ Noel Neill portrayed Lois Lane in the Adventures of Superman television series and died last summer. Bureau Director Trish Steckenrider said a ‘Best Lois Lane’ costume contest and Hollywood Ball will be added to the celebration in Neill’s honor.





“So we’re going to bring back the vibe of Old Hollywood with big bands and old Hollywood costumes and all of that fun stuff on Saturday evening.” said Steckenrider.





Steckenrider said she is expecting an increase in attendees this year. The event begins June 8 and run through the 11th and is expected to generate two million dollars to the local economy. The event includes celebrity guest Margot Kidder who has portrayed Lois Lane in several films.