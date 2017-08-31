(2nd Update) Kentucky State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Mayfield

Update August 31: Chamberlain was released from Deaconess Hospital. He has been taken into custody. He is charged with a Class D Felony for wanton endangerment of a police officer and misdemeanors for falsely reporting an incident and possession of marijuana. He is lodged in the Graves County Jail.

Update: According to a Kentucky State Police release, the officer involved is Lieutenant Daniel Crofoot, a 16-year veteran of the Mayfield Police Department. Crofoot is on paid administrative leave. The suspect is Andrew Chamberlain, a 23-year-old white male. He is in stable condition at Deaconess Hospital.

Original Story:

Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Mayfield involving a police officer.

According to a release, state police were notified at 3 a.m. last night an armed man walking along West Lee Street.

Officers from the Mayfield Police Department responded to the area and located the man believed to be the reported person in a nearby yard. Shots were fired shortly after and the suspect was hit.

The suspect was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center and flown to another hospital for further treatment.

The site of the shooting is secured. The identities of the suspect and officer have not been released. An investigation is underway.