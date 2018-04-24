19-Year-Old Gets 5-year Prison Sentence for Henderson High School Threat

A 19-year-old Henderson County man has learned the hard way you can’t joke about gun violence. Student Cameron Davis just got a prison sentence for a comment he made that was reported by his high school classmates.

When student Davis made a comment at Henderson County High School last October that he was going to “shoot up the school tomorrow” it was reported to school staff and then police.

The Gleaner reports Davis told police he had been joking and said he knew “it was stupid to joke like that.”

Davis pleaded guilty last month to a charge of second-degree terroristic threatening. This week he was sentenced in Henderson Circuit Court to up to five years in prison. The prosecution and defense attorneys agreed it was a difficult case because school officials spoke highly of Davis, knew he often joked around and he had no prior offenses.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said Davis may not have to serve the entire sentence if he is considered eligible for a short sentence, known as “shock probation” or parole.

Davis’ made the comment before the school shootings at Marshall County High School in Kentucky and at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.”