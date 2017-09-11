101st Airborne Soldiers Not Yet Ordered to Assist in Hurricane Relief, But "Ready" to Go

Soldiers in the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell is preparing for support efforts in Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

According to a release, the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade will relocate more than 35 aircraft, 40 vehicles and 370 personnel to locations in the affected area.

The division is repositioning some forces, but has not yet been ordered to assist in the Total Army’s support efforts.

101st CAB commander Colonel Craig Alia said, “Should local officials and emergency services need additional assets, we will be staged and prepared to go at a moment’s notice.”

Preparations include identifying, training, manning and equipping potential response forces.