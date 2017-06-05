101st Airborne Division 2nd Brigade Combat Team to Change Leadership

The 101st Airborne Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team at Fort Campbell is changing leadership this week.

Col. Brett Sylvia will relinquish leadership of the brigade to Col. Joseph Escandon in a ceremony on Thursday.

Sylvia has led the team for 24 months. According to a release, he guided two rotations at the Joint Readiness Training Center, integrated two new battalions and executed a brigade combined arms exercise. The Strike Brigade deployed to Iraq in 2016 to support Operation Inherent Resolve as advise and assist teams at bases in the region.

Sylvia will continue to serve as 101st Airborne Division Chief of Staff.

Escandon has served in the Army for 29 years. He had led companies and battalions in deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan and has served in the 82nd Airborne Division, 3rd Infantry Division and 10th Mountain Division.

The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. at Division Parade Field.