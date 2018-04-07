10 Standout World Cafe Sessions Of 2018...So Far

Some say the glass of 2018 is on-quarter empty; others say the glass is three-quarters full. We say, "Wow, we've had some incredible artists perform in 2018 on World Cafe and it's only April!" So cheers to them!

Rifle through this roundup below for any sessions you may have missed or want to revisit from our first quarter of the year. From one of the tastiest live bands to grace our studio courtesy of Lizz Wright, to the time Noel Gallagher swooped in with 10 musicians and his own power generator, to Jen Cloher performing a burner inspired by the debate over Australia's same-sex marriage laws alongside her wife Courtney Barnett.

