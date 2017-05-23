10 Kentucky Public Libraries Receive 20-Year Construction Grants Totaling $20M

By 1 hour ago

Credit Sergey Nevins, 123rf Stock Photo

The Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives has awarded facilities construction grants to 10 public libraries across the commonwealth totaling $20 million dollars over 20 years.

According to release Tuesday each library is receiving an annual grant ranging from $18,200 dollars to $207,390.

The grant recipients are Clay County Public Library, Corbin Public Library, Grant County Public Library, Henry County Public Library, Louisville Free Public Library, Larue County Public Library, Madison County Public Library, Marion County Public Library, William B. Harlan Memorial Library (Monroe County), and Russell County Public Library. 

Four of the libraries are building a new facility. The other six are using the funding to expand and renovate.

KDLA has awarded a total of more than $44.5 million to 48 public libraries since 2000.

Tags: 
library
Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives

Related Content

Kentucky Libraries Expect Record $2M E-Rate Funding For Internet, Phone Discounts

By May 3, 2017
SERGEY NIVENS, 123RF STOCK PHOTO

The Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives say the state’s public libraries recently set a record in expected funding from the federal Education Rate, or E-Rate, program. E-Rate provides eligible schools and libraries discounts on internet, phone bills and networking equipment.

Book Sale and Fall Reading Programs at Calloway Co. Library

By Kate Lochte & Jul 29, 2014
CCPL Logo

During the summer months at Calloway County Public Library, over 26,000 items were checked out and over 3,300 people attended special programs. Sandy Linn from the library stops by Sounds Good with a preview of the book sale this Saturday, featuring exclusive early access for Charter Members; and fall reading programs: the in-depth Sunday Reads Club and the Fort Donelson Civil War group.